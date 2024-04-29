Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $84,288,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $24,890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $10,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.