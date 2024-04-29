Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.65.

NYSE:RRC opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

