Regal Rexnord (RRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord has set its FY24 guidance at $9.75-10.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.750-10.550 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RRX opened at $164.11 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.92.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

