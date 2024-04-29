Relx Plc (RLXXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 41.80 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Relx Stock Down 2.3 %
RLXXF opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Relx has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.77.
About Relx
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.