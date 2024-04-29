Repligen (RGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.420-1.490 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.42-1.49 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $166.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

