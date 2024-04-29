ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.80.

Get ResMed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.06 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average is $172.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 11,960.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.