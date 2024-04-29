REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $5,764,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $641,000.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE:REVG opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

