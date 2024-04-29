Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hibbett by 80.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.