Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.