Roth Mkm Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $202.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $164.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

