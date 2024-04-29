Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.82.

GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $174.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Alphabet by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 241,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 97,466 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

