Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $164.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.