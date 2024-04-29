Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson Sells 65,000 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$11.59 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.73.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SES. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

