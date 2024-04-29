Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

