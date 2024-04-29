Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expands By 19.0%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 901,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.21 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.