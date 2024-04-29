Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expands By 19.0%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 901,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.21 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

