Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Decreases By 10.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $143.31 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

