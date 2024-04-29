Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Decreases By 10.7%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $143.31 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.