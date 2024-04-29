Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Drops By 14.9%

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Lithium by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 891,959 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Lithium by 166.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

