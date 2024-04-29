Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Increases By 13.5%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

