Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Grows By 15.3%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Annexon Price Performance

Annexon stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANNX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.