Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Decreases By 16.8%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.1 %

ANSYS stock opened at $333.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.63. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

