Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Increases By 19.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,106,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 7,616,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,382.5 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $11.52 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
