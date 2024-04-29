Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Increases By 19.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,106,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 7,616,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,382.5 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $11.52 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

