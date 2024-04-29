Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Declines By 25.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $41.34 on Monday. ASX has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

