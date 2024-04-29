Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Grows By 59.9%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

AUGG stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

