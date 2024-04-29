Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 22.3%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

