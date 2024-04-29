Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 22.3%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
