Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Grows By 34.5%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of TRONW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

