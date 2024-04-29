Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Grows By 34.5%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance
Shares of TRONW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2
