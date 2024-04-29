Short Interest in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Expands By 66.1%

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elevai Labs Price Performance

ELAB opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69. Elevai Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Elevai Labs Company Profile

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

