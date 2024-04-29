Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 66.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 13.12% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $14.37 on Monday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.