Short Interest in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Rises By 72.2%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Laser Photonics Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LASE opened at $2.10 on Monday. Laser Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.98.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

