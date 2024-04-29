Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Increases By 71.9%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,131.0 days.

Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLTBF opened at C$5.00 on Monday. Nolato AB has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.58.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

