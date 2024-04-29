Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Increases By 71.9%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,131.0 days.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NLTBF opened at C$5.00 on Monday. Nolato AB has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.58.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
