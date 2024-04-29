Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,833 shares of company stock worth $7,717,085 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:S opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.