Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

HACK opened at $62.56 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.