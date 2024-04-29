Signaturefd LLC Has $142,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after buying an additional 207,652 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 184.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

