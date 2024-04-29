Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.52 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

