Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

