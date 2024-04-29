Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

SNAP stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

