Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 1,331.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
