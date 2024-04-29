Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 1,331.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

About Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SLGL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

