Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

