Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Spok has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Spok has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.34%.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

