Stagwell (STGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.78-0.88 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In related news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

