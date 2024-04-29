State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 22,179 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Helios Technologies worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,118,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after acquiring an additional 605,077 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 288,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $45.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.