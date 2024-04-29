State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.31% of First Bancshares worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.88.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBMS. TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

