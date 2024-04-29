State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

