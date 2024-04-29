State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 5,302.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 44.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

