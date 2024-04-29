State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Terex by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

