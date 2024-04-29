State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of TowneBank worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 40.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after buying an additional 678,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TowneBank by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 739.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 165,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Stock Down 0.8 %
TOWN stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.89.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.