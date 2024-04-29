State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,125 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,743 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.
In related news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,170. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TCBI opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
