State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,353 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $122.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

