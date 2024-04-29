State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of GIII opened at $28.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

