Stifel Nicolaus Trims The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAIN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,813 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

