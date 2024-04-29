StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
About Zovio
